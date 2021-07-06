Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.01. Software Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Software Aktiengesellschaft to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Software Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Software Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.4432 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STWRY)

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.