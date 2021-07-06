Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.79

Shares of Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.79 and last traded at $5.79, with a volume of 538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

A number of brokerages have commented on EM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.90 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.40 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Smart Share Global alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.59.

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($21.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $129.26 million for the quarter.

Smart Share Global Company Profile (NYSE:EM)

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Share Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Share Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.