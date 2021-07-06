SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,100 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the May 31st total of 162,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 172,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.29. SLR Investment has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.39 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 90.14% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in SLR Investment during the first quarter valued at $183,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SLR Investment during the first quarter valued at $186,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SLR Investment during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in SLR Investment by 47.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in SLR Investment by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

SLRC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

