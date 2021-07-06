SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,100 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the May 31st total of 162,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 172,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.29. SLR Investment has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.39 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 90.14% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in SLR Investment during the first quarter valued at $183,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SLR Investment during the first quarter valued at $186,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SLR Investment during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in SLR Investment by 47.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in SLR Investment by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.
SLRC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.
About SLR Investment
Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.
