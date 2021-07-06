Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at KeyCorp

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target lifted by analysts at KeyCorp from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.52.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $191.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.22.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

