Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKLYF) Short Interest Down 16.3% in June

Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKLYF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,185,700 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the May 31st total of 1,416,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

SKLYF opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.30. Skylark has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $16.14.

Skylark Holdings Co, Ltd. operates restaurants in Japan and internationally. The company also engages in the provision of food services; and related businesses. It operates Western, Chinese, Japanese, Sushi, and Italian restaurants primarily under the Gusto, Bamiyan, JonathanÂ´s, Syabuyo, Yumean, Steak Gusto, Karayoshi, Grazie Gardens, Aiya, Musashi No Mori Coffee, S Gusto, Totoyamichi, chawan, Tonkaratei, Yumean Shokudo, Bamiyan Ken, miwami, Tomato and Onion, Jyu-Jyu Karubi, and FLO PRESTIGE brand names.

