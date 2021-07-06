SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

NYSE SKM opened at $31.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.53. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12-month low of $18.89 and a 12-month high of $33.59. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,956,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,107 shares in the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 15,202,082 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $413,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,393 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 972.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 433,645 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,808,000 after acquiring an additional 393,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,833,000. Institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (SKM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.