Sirius Real Estate Limited (SRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 8th

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) announced a dividend on Monday, June 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON SRE opened at GBX 116.40 ($1.52) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 102.65. The firm has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 9.77. Sirius Real Estate has a 52 week low of GBX 70.25 ($0.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 117.60 ($1.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

SRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In related news, insider Alistair Marks sold 900,000 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44), for a total value of £990,000 ($1,293,441.34). Also, insider Andrew Coombs purchased 7,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £7,901.95 ($10,323.95).

About Sirius Real Estate

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

