Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Simulations Plus by 284.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Simulations Plus by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

SLP opened at $55.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 102.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.88. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.93 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 23.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $573,412.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,471,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,673,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $1,644,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,519,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,765,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,523 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,761 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.20.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.