Simcoe Capital Management LLC Has $77.23 Million Position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,040,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 485,955 shares during the period. Maxar Technologies comprises 9.8% of Simcoe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Simcoe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $77,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maxar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.92.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 2,000 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.06 per share, with a total value of $56,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $696,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAXR traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,971. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.96.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -2.07%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

