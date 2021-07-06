Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Shares Down 9.5%

Shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) fell 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.24 and last traded at $28.24. 4,588 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 130,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.22.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Silverback Therapeutics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Silverback Therapeutics from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Silverback Therapeutics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silverback Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Get Silverback Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.18). On average, equities research analysts predict that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 3,705.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Silverback Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverback Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.