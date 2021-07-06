Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Stake Lessened by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Silgan were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at $36,498,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Silgan by 196.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 701,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,497,000 after purchasing an additional 465,117 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in Silgan by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,588,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,064,000 after purchasing an additional 257,688 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Silgan by 11.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,894,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,629,000 after purchasing an additional 201,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Silgan by 10.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,029,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,282,000 after purchasing an additional 193,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

SLGN stock opened at $41.44 on Tuesday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.27 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.21.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Silgan’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

SLGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Silgan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

In other Silgan news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $433,158.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $205,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

