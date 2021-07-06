Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $79.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.96. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $59.45 and a 52-week high of $88.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $135.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $17.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 11.12%.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

