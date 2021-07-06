SHPING 24 Hour Volume Reaches $41,262.00 (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 6th. Over the last seven days, SHPING has traded 42.9% lower against the dollar. SHPING has a market capitalization of $747,479.25 and $41,262.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHPING coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00057346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003311 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00017912 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $341.49 or 0.00994815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,068.15 or 0.08938025 BTC.

SHPING Coin Profile

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,684,339,519 coins. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

Buying and Selling SHPING

