Short Interest in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Decreases By 17.2%

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the May 31st total of 5,820,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of NYSE VET opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.19.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $290.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.54 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 27.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VET shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

