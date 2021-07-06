Short Interest in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Expands By 18.8%

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 763,300 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 642,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Veritex stock opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.76. Veritex has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.49.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $80.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.55 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veritex will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.59%.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $540,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 414,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,932,806.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $865,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173,447 shares in the company, valued at $6,006,469.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $2,459,050. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Veritex by 86.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 59,918 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Veritex by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Veritex by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

