Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) Rises By 25.0%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VTWG opened at $226.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.76. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $146.84 and a 12-month high of $247.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%.

