Short Interest in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Rises By 25.6%

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,300 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the May 31st total of 140,400 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

NYSE:UHT opened at $61.14 on Tuesday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52 week low of $52.25 and a 52 week high of $79.38. The company has a market cap of $842.02 million, a P/E ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This is a boost from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UHT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,912,000 after buying an additional 63,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 270,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 17,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $10,501,000. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

