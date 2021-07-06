Short Interest in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Rises By 25.6%

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,300 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the May 31st total of 140,400 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.
NYSE:UHT opened at $61.14 on Tuesday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52 week low of $52.25 and a 52 week high of $79.38. The company has a market cap of $842.02 million, a P/E ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This is a boost from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile
Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.
