Short Interest in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Decreases By 17.6%

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,100 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the May 31st total of 199,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMR stock opened at $39.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.59. The RMR Group has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $44.16.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $131.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.02 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 4.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.88%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RMR. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

