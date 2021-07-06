Short Interest in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Rises By 18.6%

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the May 31st total of 3,390,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

HIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $62.16 on Tuesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $69.94. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

