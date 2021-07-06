Short Interest in TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Decreases By 20.3%

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the May 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TMVWY opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.81. TeamViewer has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $30.95.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TMVWY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

