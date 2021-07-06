Short Interest in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Increases By 23.4%

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the May 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other SeaChange International news, Chairman Robert M. Pons acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 507,815 shares in the company, valued at $538,283.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SeaChange International by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 14,289 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SeaChange International by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 23,198 shares in the last quarter. 15.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Aegis began coverage on shares of SeaChange International in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.15. SeaChange International has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 95.93% and a negative return on equity of 43.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SeaChange International will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; MediaMaker, an OTT video cloud platform that enables operators, broadcasters, media companies, and content owners to ingest, manage, monetize, and distribute their content across networks and devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

