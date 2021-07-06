Short Interest in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Grows By 21.2%

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 562,100 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 463,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

RGP opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.56. Resources Connection has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $156.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.49 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Resources Connection will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGP. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the first quarter worth $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the first quarter worth $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 15.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 76.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.