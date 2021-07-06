Short Interest in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Declines By 21.3%

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the May 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 177,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

NYSE NX traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.61. 2,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,372. Quanex Building Products has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $270.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.40 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Quanex Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 294.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2,767.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 561.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

