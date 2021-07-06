Short Interest in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Declines By 15.8%

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the May 31st total of 5,300,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 897,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of MTZ opened at $105.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.79. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.30. MasTec has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MasTec will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

MTZ has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MasTec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.45.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,635.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,534,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,195,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $715,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,514,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,066,000 after acquiring an additional 607,802 shares during the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

