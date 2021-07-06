Short Interest in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) Drops By 15.2%

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,800 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the May 31st total of 320,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:HBB opened at $22.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $149.25 million during the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 39.75%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

In other Hamilton Beach Brands news, Director Paul Dwinelle Furlow bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $46,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,849 shares in the company, valued at $321,158.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the first quarter worth about $379,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 48,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the fourth quarter worth $379,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 42.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. 33.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HBB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Beach Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Hamilton Beach Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

