Short Interest in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Drops By 17.3%

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the May 31st total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 341,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $941.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.59. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $16.28.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $177.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.50 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 36,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $554,948.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 317,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,822,467.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 10,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $165,222.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 270,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,027 shares of company stock worth $1,079,484. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLDD. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1,887.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,983,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,231 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,172,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,302,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,495,000 after buying an additional 712,698 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,676,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,498,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,173,000 after buying an additional 501,669 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

