Short Interest in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Drops By 15.0%

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 645,700 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the May 31st total of 759,300 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 155,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

BUSE stock opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. First Busey has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $27.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.10.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $96.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Busey will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BUSE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUSE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 59,368 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,875,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,515,000 after buying an additional 174,040 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 46,353 shares during the period. 47.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

