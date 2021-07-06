Short Interest in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) Increases By 24.3%

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the May 31st total of 4,150,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

ENBL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.65.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 6.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,936,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,347,000 after acquiring an additional 694,521 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,613,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,853,000 after buying an additional 103,260 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,304,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,416,000 after buying an additional 158,648 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 266.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,847,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after buying an additional 2,069,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,255,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after buying an additional 405,132 shares in the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENBL stock opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Enable Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $9.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.70.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.79 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.65%.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

