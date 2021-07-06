Short Interest in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Increases By 19.1%

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 680,300 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the May 31st total of 571,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.39. The company has a market cap of $144.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.92.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 191.35%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.25%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 2,675,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $34,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. 62.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

