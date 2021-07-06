Short Interest in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Expands By 25.6%

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,900 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the May 31st total of 150,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 312,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of CONX stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. CONX has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $11.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONX during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONX during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONX during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of CONX during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONX during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

