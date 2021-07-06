Short Interest in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Drops By 16.8%

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the May 31st total of 2,260,000 shares. Approximately 10.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $475,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 77.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 16,293 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $508,000. Institutional investors own 34.04% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CEMI opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $8.75.
Several research analysts have issued reports on CEMI shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.
About Chembio Diagnostics
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.
