Short Interest in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Increases By 18.2%

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the May 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 491,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In other news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $408,254.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,026.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $116,010.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,518,405.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,475 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 95,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,316,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,695,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,299 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after purchasing an additional 37,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $148.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2,480.25 and a beta of 0.85. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $105.86 and a 1-year high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $390.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.00 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.69%. On average, analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.50.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.