Short Interest in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Increases By 17.2%

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 898,700 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the May 31st total of 766,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Assurant stock traded down $1.54 on Tuesday, hitting $154.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,626. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Assurant has a one year low of $96.71 and a one year high of $163.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.63.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Assurant will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.59%.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $6,478,318.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $1,240,568.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,071 shares of company stock worth $7,836,360 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 920.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

