Sherri R. Luther Sells 4,375 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 4,375 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $240,143.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,607,603.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sherri R. Luther also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Sherri R. Luther sold 902 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total transaction of $41,825.74.

NASDAQ:LSCC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.84. 20,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,857. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $58.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 133.88, a PEG ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

