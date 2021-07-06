Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on SHEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $56.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.40. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $57.65.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $59.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.13 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 48.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a $18.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 680.00%.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 6,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $335,392.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,860.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $268,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,103 in the last quarter. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

