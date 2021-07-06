Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.16. Sharp shares last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 9,300 shares traded.

SHCAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sharp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.38.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter. Sharp had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 14.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sharp Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY)

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, and ICT. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, camera modules, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, wafer foundry, CMOS / CCD sensors, semiconductor lasers etc.

