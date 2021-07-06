SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 9,955 Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,955 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $388,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Rexnord by 149.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 66,041 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Rexnord by 2.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 94,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the first quarter worth about $4,709,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 57.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 328,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,492,000 after purchasing an additional 119,939 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rexnord alerts:

In related news, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 125,508 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total value of $6,341,919.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,226.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 4,026 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $199,810.38. In the last quarter, insiders sold 289,392 shares of company stock valued at $14,548,132. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

RXN opened at $50.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.44. Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $52.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.26.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.13 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 8.59%. Analysts predict that Rexnord Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.