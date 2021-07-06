SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $1.14 Million in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 51,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OUT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 108.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,248,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,162 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the fourth quarter worth about $70,697,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 4,566.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,645,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,077 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the fourth quarter worth about $38,583,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,638,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

OUT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

OUT stock opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.88. Outfront Media Inc. has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $25.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

