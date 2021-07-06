SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 69.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,360 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.43% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EWM stock opened at $25.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.92. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $29.64.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

