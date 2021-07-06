SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,601 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lufax were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LU. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Lufax during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lufax during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Lufax by 293.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Lufax during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lufax alerts:

NYSE:LU opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.00.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lufax in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Rowe assumed coverage on Lufax in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Lufax in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.