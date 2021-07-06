SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Maximus in the first quarter worth $86,315,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at $52,330,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,178,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,213,000 after buying an additional 608,298 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus by 722.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 269,107 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,961,000 after buying an additional 236,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus by 4.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,940,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $350,874,000 after buying an additional 160,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

In other news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $2,255,393.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,418,493.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $5,301,200. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMS opened at $87.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.81. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.30 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Maximus’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.