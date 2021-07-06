SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 5,914 Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,789,000 after acquiring an additional 44,942 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter worth $357,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William P. Tully sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total transaction of $160,633.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,838.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Erin L. Russell sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,150 shares of company stock valued at $551,558. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KAI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $177.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.33. Kadant Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.60 and a 12-month high of $189.40.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $172.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.02 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 9.13%. Kadant’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

