Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Shares Gap Up to $4.25

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.25, but opened at $4.38. Sesen Bio shares last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 13,030 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on SESN. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sesen Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 26th.

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49. The company has a market cap of $708.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Sesen Bio by 2,488.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12,440 shares during the last quarter. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

See Also: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.