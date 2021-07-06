Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,231 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Service Co. International worth $17,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,536,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,637,000 after acquiring an additional 22,488 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Service Co. International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,118,000 after purchasing an additional 30,507 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in Service Co. International by 156.9% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 126,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 77,200 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Service Co. International by 58.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

In related news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,794.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at $7,745,846.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $208,465.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,659 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $54.48 on Tuesday. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $56.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.