Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Receives $148.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.86.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

SRE opened at $134.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $112.33 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,505,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,237,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040,484 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,674,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $951,586,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,202,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,741,000 after purchasing an additional 499,145 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.