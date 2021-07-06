Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 16.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 11,604 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,384 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 79.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 1.9% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 26,978 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 9.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,366 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEM opened at $42.64 on Tuesday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $43.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.80.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Select Medical had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

In related news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $186,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,977.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $4,015,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,285,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,609,934.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,040 shares of company stock worth $7,030,233. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEM. Benchmark lifted their target price on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

