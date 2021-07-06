Seele-N (SEELE) Hits Market Cap of $4.53 Million

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded up 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Seele-N has a market cap of $4.53 million and approximately $5.30 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Seele-N has traded up 17% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00054634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00017822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.67 or 0.00920656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,777.87 or 0.08153322 BTC.

About Seele-N

Seele-N (SEELE) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 coins. Seele-N’s official website is seele.pro . Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech . Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele’s neural consensus algorithm was inspired by the inner workings of the human brain. It asynchronously processes and sorts data in a large-scale decentralized environment, using ε-differential agreements to allow all nodes within a network to reach consensus. Compared to existing consensus algorithms, it ensures greater fault-tolerance and is significantly more efficient. Its performance also scales linearly as network size increases, allowing it to be widely adaptable to many different use cases. Seele proposes the heterogeneous forest network, a blockchain ecosystem comprised of subnets optimized for different use cases. Subnets can handle different service scenarios independently and can interact with each other through cross-chain and cross-domain protocols. This network is secure, efficient, and compatible with current blockchain ecosystems. It presents an overarching vision for the future Internet of Value. The SEELE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. Seele has completed a chain swap where the contract address migrated from 0xb1eef147028e9f480dbc5ccaa3277d417d1b85f0 to 0xb1e93236ab6073fdac58ada5564897177d4bcc43 “

Seele-N Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

