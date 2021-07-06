See results about (LON:J) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of See results about (LON:J) in a research note released on Monday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

J has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on See results about from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on See results about from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded See results about to a hold rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on See results about from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 333.83 ($4.36).

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for See results about Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for See results about and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.