Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.67

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.67 and last traded at $18.73, with a volume of 32930 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Secom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd.

Get Secom alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.83.

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Secom had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Secom Co., Ltd. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Secom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOMLY)

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company's Security Services segment provides online security systems, static guard services, armored car services. Its Fire Protection Services segment provides automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships and residences.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Secom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.