Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.25 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

Separately, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of SHIP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,466,549. The company has a market cap of $164.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09. Seanergy Maritime has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $2.45.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHIP. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at about $484,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it operated a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 deadweight ton and an average age of approximately 12 years.

